Abu Dhabi Ports and Allianz Marine set up offshore logistics joint venture

SAFEEN, the marine service arm of Abu Dhabi Ports, has entered into an agreement with offshore vessel operator Allianz Marine & Logistics Services (AMLS) to set up a new offshore logistics joint venture.

According to Abu Dhabi Ports, the new outfit Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO) will be one of the largest providers of onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions and subsea services in the Gulf region.

OFCO will offer services for large offshore infrastructure projects in the regional oil and gas sector, as well as future projects set to be launched in the coming years.

“With access to a growing diversified fleet of modern vessels, our partnership with AMLS will allow us to take our expertise and capabilities to new horizons, and unleash our full potential as a preferred global maritime services provider,” said Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, head of maritime cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports.

“With access to one of the largest service fleets marine services provider in the Arabian Gulf, we believe that OFCO will be a game-changer for the oil and gas market, providing integrated offshore logistics solutions and operational excellence to our clients,” added Ahmed Khalil, general manager of AMLS.