Abu Dhabi Ports comes onboard Sudanese project

Abu Dhabi Ports will build a new Red Sea port in Sudan in partnership with a local conglomerate called DAL Group according to Reuters.

The giant port will handle multiple types of cargoes and will feature a free trade zone and will provide a much needed second large maritime outlet for the nation in addition to the existing, congested Port Sudan.

The new port, which will also feature a small airport, will be located around 200 km north of Port Sudan.