Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Abu Dhabi Ports comes onboard Sudanese project

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2022
0 118 Less than a minute
Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi Ports will build a new Red Sea port in Sudan in partnership with a local conglomerate called DAL Group according to Reuters.

The giant port will handle multiple types of cargoes and will feature a free trade zone and will provide a much needed second large maritime outlet for the nation in addition to the existing, congested Port Sudan.

The new port, which will also feature a small airport, will be located around 200 km north of Port Sudan.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2022
0 118 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button