Abu Dhabi Ports’ shipowning venture takes shape

Now battling with port operator DP World in Dubai and its Unifeeder subsidiary for business, Abu Dhabi Ports is growing its fleet.

Safeen Feeders, established in Abu Dhabi last year in partnership with Bengal Tiger Line (BTL), has added its third ship, ready to serve the Persian Gulf and Indian sub-continent. A ship named Safeen Pride , formerly Asturiano II, is linked to the owner by brokers, bought from Argentina Patagonia Shipping Lines. No price tag has been attached to the purchase of the 1,368 teu containership.

Abu Dhabi Ports added its first two ships as owner recently, taking a 996 teu ship last month and a 2,500 teu vessel earlier in the year.

Abu Dhabi Ports has a string of business subsidiaries including an outfit named Safeen, the marine services arm of the ports group, which has a sizeable fleet of tugs and pilot boats.