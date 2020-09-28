Abu Dhabi Ports takes over MICCO Logistics

Abu Dhabi Ports has acquired MICCO Logistics as part of ongoing efforts to enhance its status as an international hub for trade and logistics.

According to Abu Dhabi Ports, MICCO’s international and regional logistics solutions, its large and diversified transportation fleet, and a network of temperature-controlled warehouses, in combination with the company’s cargo handling and industrial zone capacity, put the group in a unique position to offer comprehensive supply chain services.

“The acquisition of MICCO is a critical step in our emirate’s journey to establish itself as a leading hub within the global trade and supply chains,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.

“The combined advantage of both organisations means that Abu Dhabi Ports will be able to compete on the regional and global stage as a provider of holistic logistics solutions, enhancing what we offer to both existing and prospective customers, while at the same time furthering our contribution to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP and the government’s diversification efforts,”Al Shamisi added.