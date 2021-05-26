Abu Dhabi Ports unveils green ammonia production scheme

Abu Dhabi Ports has announced plans for a $1bn green ammonia production facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) that will target regional and international markets.

Helios Industry, a special project vehicle company, intends to invest more than AED3.67 billion ($1 billion) in the facility’s construction over a number of years. The project will be developed in two phases and is projected to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

The facility will be powered by a dedicated 800 MW solar power plant within KIZAD in the near future, with a capacity of 100 MW in the first phase.

According to Helios Industry, the plant is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an excess of 600,000 tonnes annually.

Compatriot ADNOC is also working on low-carbon fuel value chains with agreements in place to explore supply opportunities for blue hydrogen and hydrogen carrier fuels, such as blue ammonia.