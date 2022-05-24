Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Abu Dhabi to develop pulp terminal

Sam Chambers
May 24, 2022
Abu Dhabi terminal operator AD Ports Group has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Germany’s Alexander Global Logistics to develop a pulp and paper products hub at its flagship facility, Khalifa.

The hub aims to address the changing needs of the global supply chain, both for pulp and paper producers and customers. In the first stage, expected to be completed by Q3 this year, a total of 20,000 sq m of quayside warehousing will be established in Khalifa Port. From there, all kinds of forestry products will be distributed into the Gulf region and beyond.

This latest announcement follows a series of developments at Khalifa Port aimed at expanding the deepwater port’s capabilities to support a wide variety of industries.

In 2021, AD Ports Group signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Anchorage Investment that will see the development of a grain storage and processing plant at Khalifa Port that will be overseen by agro commodity processor National Feed.

Last year also saw the signing of a 35-year concession agreement between AD Ports Group and French liner CMA CGM.

Elsewhere in the port, progress is already underway with the development of Abu Dhabi’s first greenfield commercial bulk liquid storage terminal that is being built as part of a strategic agreement signed with Saudi Arabia-based Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT).

