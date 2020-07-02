Abu Sayyaf restarts kidnap-for-ransom at sea campaign

The Philippine Coast Guard is warning a faction of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf is hunting vessels in Southeast Asia again looking for kidnap-for-ransom targets.

Five members of the group are using a yellow and orange striped speedboat powered by a 250 horsepower Yamaha engine looking for targets in between the Philippines and Malaysia with ships told to be especially vigilant when passing through the Tawi-Tawi and Sabah waters.

The Regional Co-operation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery (ReCAAP) issued a warning today, stating: “Ship masters and crew are strongly urged to exercise extra vigilance when transiting the waters off Eastern Sabah and in the Sulu-Celebes Seas.”