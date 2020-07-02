AsiaPiracy

Abu Sayyaf restarts kidnap-for-ransom at sea campaign

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 2, 2020
0 2 Less than a minute

The Philippine Coast Guard is warning a faction of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf is hunting vessels in Southeast Asia again looking for kidnap-for-ransom targets. 

Five members of the group are using a yellow and orange striped speedboat powered by a 250 horsepower Yamaha engine looking for targets in between the Philippines and Malaysia with ships told to be especially vigilant when passing through the Tawi-Tawi and Sabah waters.

The Regional Co-operation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery (ReCAAP) issued a warning today, stating: “Ship masters and crew are strongly urged to exercise extra vigilance when transiting the waters off Eastern Sabah and in the Sulu-Celebes Seas.”

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close