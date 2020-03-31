Abu Sayyaf team heads towards Malaysia on the hunt for kidnap targets

Abu Sayyaf team heads towards Malaysia on the hunt for kidnap targets

March 31st, 2020 Asia, Piracy 0 comments

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre has been alerted by Malaysian intelligence that an Abu Sayyaf kidnap for ransom group left Jolo Island in the far south of the Philippines, yesterday destined for Sabah, Malaysia.

Security consultants Ambrey suggest the target area is understood to be around Felda Sahabat and Tambisan.

The group is said to be using a speedboat painted red on the top and yellow on the bottom with two 40HP outboard engines.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.