Abu Sayyaf team heads towards Malaysia on the hunt for kidnap targets March 31st, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Piracy

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre has been alerted by Malaysian intelligence that an Abu Sayyaf kidnap for ransom group left Jolo Island in the far south of the Philippines, yesterday destined for Sabah, Malaysia.

Security consultants Ambrey suggest the target area is understood to be around Felda Sahabat and Tambisan.

The group is said to be using a speedboat painted red on the top and yellow on the bottom with two 40HP outboard engines.