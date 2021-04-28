Acta Marine looking for offshore wind partners

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine and its shareholder MerweOord want to raise fresh capital from a new co-owner to support the company’s offshore wind ambitions.

The plan focusses on ordering two more construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) in the short term, with Acta Marine currently in dialogue with a European ship designer to develop the vessels.

Acta Marine said the near-term growth strategy would see the company grow its fleet across various vessel segments, initially for walk-to-work CSOVs, but also for SOVs and offshore wind workboats.

Rob Boer, MD of Acta Marine, commented: “We find ourselves in a very strong position to play a major part in servicing an offshore wind industry that sees tremendous growth in terms of installed capacity. Our owners, MerweOord, are pioneers in the offshore wind industry having taken Acta Marine to where it is today. They remain fully committed to our company and look forward to welcoming a new partner to jointly support Acta Marine through this next important phase in our growth strategy.”

According to the company, the contemplated newbuilds will see several operational and environmental improvements, including a further reduced carbon footprint, next generation (e)-fuel readiness, zero emission in port through enlarged battery systems and shore power connections.

Acta Marine has a fleet of 34 owned vessels serving the offshore wind market and related maritime infrastructure segments.