Acta Marine secures CSOV contract in France

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has secured a charter deal for its construction support operations vessel (CSOV), Acta Auriga, to support Siemens Gamesa in commissioning activities for wind turbines at the Fécamp and the Calvados offshore wind farms in France.

Departing from the Port of Le Havre, the 2018-built CSOV will provide accommodation and transportation of cargo, as well as project personnel and tools. The vessel will start on Fécamp, which will feature 71 turbines, in the second quarter of 2023, while the 64-turbine campaign on Calvados is set for the second quarter of 2024.

The 500 MW Fécamp offshore windfarm, located off the coast of Fécamp, and the 450 MW Calvados offshore windfarm, located off the coast of Courseulles-sur-Mer, are both owned by EDF Renewables, E.I.H., a subsidiary of Enbridge and CPP Investments, and wpd. The two projects will be the third and fourth offshore commercial wind farms in France.