EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Acta Marine secures SOV contract in German North Sea

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Ulstein

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has emerged as the winner of a tender to provide a service operations vessel (SOV) for the Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The contract, awarded by DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind, a 51/49 joint venture between Vattenfall and Stadtwerke München, will see a walk-to-work SOV utilised in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The charter starts in March each year for a firm period of five to six months with four 15-day extension options attached.

The DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 576 MW, are located within the German exclusive economic zone outside Esbjerg, which will serve as the base port for the project.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button