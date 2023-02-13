Acta Marine secures SOV contract in German North Sea

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has emerged as the winner of a tender to provide a service operations vessel (SOV) for the Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The contract, awarded by DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind, a 51/49 joint venture between Vattenfall and Stadtwerke München, will see a walk-to-work SOV utilised in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The charter starts in March each year for a firm period of five to six months with four 15-day extension options attached.

The DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 576 MW, are located within the German exclusive economic zone outside Esbjerg, which will serve as the base port for the project.