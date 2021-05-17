Actemium and Semco Maritime secure Tyra commissioning contract with Total

Actemium and Semco Maritime have been awarded the provision of commissioning services contract with Total for the Tyra redevelopment project in the Danish North Sea.

The contract includes project management, HSE management, planning, commissioning engineering, onshore sail away preparation from the fabrication yards, offshore commissioning execution, procurement and subcontracting as well as startup assistance.

For the purpose of the project, Actemium and Semco Maritime will employ specialised process, electrical, instrumentation, communication, HVAC and mechanical engineers and technicians.

The Tyra redevelopment project is led by Total E&P Denmark and includes the installation of eight new platforms at the Tyra field. The new platforms are fabricated in Indonesia, Singapore and Italy, and will be installed in 2021 and 2022.