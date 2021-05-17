EuropeOffshore

Actemium and Semco Maritime secure Tyra commissioning contract with Total

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 17, 2021
Semco Maritime

Actemium and Semco Maritime have been awarded the provision of commissioning services contract with Total for the Tyra redevelopment project in the Danish North Sea.

The contract includes project management, HSE management, planning, commissioning engineering, onshore sail away preparation from the fabrication yards, offshore commissioning execution, procurement and subcontracting as well as startup assistance.

For the purpose of the project, Actemium and Semco Maritime will employ specialised process, electrical, instrumentation, communication, HVAC and mechanical engineers and technicians.

The Tyra redevelopment project is led by Total E&P Denmark and includes the installation of eight new platforms at the Tyra field. The new platforms are fabricated in Indonesia, Singapore and Italy, and will be installed in 2021 and 2022.

Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

