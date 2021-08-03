Acteon awarded contract for the Philippines LNG terminal

UK-based marine contractor Acteon has secured an integrated project with Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay, called Philippines LNG (PLNG).

The contract will be managed by the Acteon Integrated Solutions (AIS) team. The project scope for AIS includes the local transportation and installation of jacket structures to form the LNG berth.

The AIS team will be responsible for the full construction of the jetty and all the marine work. The team will be supported by Acteon strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H Offshore, Core, Claxton, InterMoor, LDD, TEAM and UTEC.

PLNG will have the initial capacity to deliver up to 3m tpa of regasified LNG, with additional capacity for liquid distribution. The project will also have a scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420m scfd and almost 200,000 cbm of storage.