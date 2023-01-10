Acteon names new chief executive

UK-based marine contractor Acteon has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as group chief executive, succeeding Dr Carl Trowell.

Bruggaier joined Acteon’s subsidiary MENCK in 1994, became its managing director in 1998 and joined Acteon’s executive management team following the acquisition of MENCK in 2003. After that, Bernhard served in various senior strategic and operational management roles before being appointed chief operating officer in 2018 and joining Acteon’s board of directors in 2021.

Juan de Ochoa, chairman of the Acteon board, commented: “As the business moves into a new phase of growth, we are delighted that Bernhard has agreed to transition into the role. We are confident that he will lead the company and our people with the passion and strategic vision he has shown in serving the business for so many years. We look forward to working closely with Bernhard as he continues leveraging the company’s innovative technology, engineering capability and operational strength to pursue sustainable growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bruggaier, said: “I joined Acteon when it was a small company. I have enjoyed our journey to the dynamic, increasingly renewables-focused international organisation that Acteon is now. I am honoured to be asked to lead the team that forms Acteon today and which comprises first-class, highly dedicated individuals in all functions of the organisation, some of whom I have worked with for years. Together, we will shape the future of Acteon through developing our legacy energy markets as much as focusing on the necessary energy transition that we have already been driving for over 20 years.”