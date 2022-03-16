Acteon takes over Oceaneering’s decom assets and staff

Acteon’s drilling and decommissioning segment, Claxton, has sealed a deal with Oceaneering to acquire its decommissioning personnel and assets. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

From the anticipated closure date of March 30, 2022, certain Oceaneering staff based in Norway will transfer to Claxton, along with decommissioning assets including well and pile abrasive cutting and recovery systems and associated tooling. Conductor drilling, pinning and cutting systems, diamond wire saws, dredges and various ancillary equipment items are also included in the deal. The equipment will initially be deployed from Acteon’s bases in Norway, Dubai and Aberdeen.

Oceaneering is also establishing a master services agreement through which Claxton will provide services to support the company’s wider scope, potentially including its multi-client Rig Chase decommissioning campaigns.

“The deal will increase our capacity, the range of technologies at our disposal and our decommissioning expertise, and reinforce Claxton’s position as one of the leading global suppliers of offshore cutting services,” said Sam Hanton, Acteon drilling and decommissioning segment managing director.

“This deal enables us to strategically focus on our integrated vessel solutions offering, which include our multi-client Rig Chase and vessel-based well plugging and abandonment campaigns while ensuring access to decommissioning services through a partnership and new master services agreement with Claxton,” added Luke Pirie, director, offshore projects group, Oceaneering.