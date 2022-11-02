AD Ports and Fugro link up for uncrewed surface vessels

Abu Dhabi-based ports and logistics giant AD Ports Group has partnered with Dutch surveyor Fugro to expand maritime remote and autonomous capabilities in the Middle East through the development of uncrewed surface vessel (USV) operations.

Fugro has been establishing a global network of remote operations centres and autonomous vehicles that support the maritime industry. The deal, signed at the ADIPEC 2022 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, will see the two companies work together to add Fugro’s USVs to the region.

The companies have been working together since March, ahead of the arrival of the region’s first USV, the Fugro Pegasus. The USV was recently welcomed into the UAE and will be stationed at Al Mirfa Port in Abu Dhabi.

The new agreement includes developing procedures for the use and implementation of USVs in accordance with the requirements of the UAE, establishing an approved remote and autonomous testing site for USVs, and creating an industry-compliant training program for Emirati nationals and international mariners covering the operation of USVs or marine autonomous surface ships (MASS).

“Through strategic collaborations, AD Ports Group brought the world’s first fully unmanned autonomous commercial marine tugs, as well as the Middle East’s first terminal with an autonomous port truck system, to the UAE. By signing this new agreement with Fugro, we are expanding the range of remote and autonomous technologies available for the maritime sector,” said Captain Mohamed Al Yahyaei, chief harbour master at AD Ports Group.