AD Ports and Hutchison Ports join forces

Abu Dhabi-based ports and logistics giant AD Ports Group and Hong Kong operator and one of the leading port investors, Hutchison Ports, have signed a memorandum of understanding to identify joint investment and business opportunities.

The partnership will focus on feedering, logistics, and port activities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and Asia, with an initial move to operate within Tanzania, where the aim is to further enhance the capabilities and market competitiveness of port operations across the East African country, including Dar es Salaam port.

AD Ports said that potential areas include improving service to several of Tanzania’s landlocked remote areas and neighbouring countries; cultivating more cargo sources; and the enhancement of existing supporting logistics and cargo processing facilities.

“We will work together to enhance and elevate Tanzania port’s standing as a world-leading trade hub. AD Ports Group will advance plans to develop and implement an innovative logistics, transportation, and digital port management system, as well as invest in the development of new infrastructure, such as logistics centres and new inland container depots around Dar es Salaam port,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and CEO of AD Ports.

“Having operated in Tanzania since 2001, we are very committed to this market and its great potential. With strong support from local partners and the addition of AD Ports Group, this new partnership will certainly be greater than the sum of its parts,” added Eric Ip, managing director of Hutchison Ports.

Dar es Salaam is the principal port in Tanzania, which handles most of the country’s international trade. The port serves the landlocked countries of Malawi, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.