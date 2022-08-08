AD Ports and India’s Adani unveil Tanzania investment scheme

Abu Dhabi-based ports and logistics giant AD Ports Group and India’s largest private ports and logistics company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic joint investments in Tanzania.

The deal will see investments in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions such as rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, an industrial zone and the establishment of maritime academies in the East African country.

The partnership with Adani comes hot on the heels of AD Ports’ link up with Hong Kong operator and one of the leading port investors, Hutchison Ports, to identify joint investment and business opportunities, with an initial focus on operating within Tanzania, including the country’s principal Dar es Salaam port.

“This MoU with Adani Ports and SEZ is significant in its impact on both Tanzania’s ability to transform itself into an African trading hub, as well as our ability to further develop our global capabilities and connections that will bring goods to market faster and more efficiently.

“Our strategic investment in Tanzania in infrastructure and solutions will enable international companies to enter African markets,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and CEO of AD Ports.