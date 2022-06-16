AD Ports and NMDC set up subsea services venture

Abu Dhabi-based ports and logistics giant AD Ports Group has established a joint venture company with compatriot National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) for offshore surveys and subsea services.

Named Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, the joint venture will target the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the region, as well as selected international markets.

In addition to trenching, dredging support, and offshore survey capabilities, the company will also offer a portfolio of integrated subsea services comprising commercial diving services, remotely operated vehicles, and unmanned inspection vessels in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, the companies said in a joint release.

The move adds to AD Ports’ recent acquisition of Divetech Marine Engineering Services, a compatriot topside and subsea solutions provider. The company also owns a 10% stake in NDMC.