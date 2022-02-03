AD Ports bolsters its diverse portfolio

Rapidly expanding AD Ports Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company has bought stakes in local dredging and logistics firms, adding to its diverse offerings.

AD Ports Group now holds a 22.32% stake in logistics firm Aramex and a 10% stake in UAE-based contractor National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC).

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “These two leading companies provide a strong strategic fit with AD Ports Group’s vision to develop the maritime and logistics industries across the region and globally.”