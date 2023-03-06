AD Ports forms Uzbek logistics joint venture

Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group has entered the Uzbekistan logistics sector via a new joint venture with the country’s multisectoral holding company, SEG Enera Group.

The ADL-Ulanish jv will provide end-to-end global logistics services across the landlocked Central Asian country, offering freight forwarding, warehousing and storage, customs clearance services, and the development of inland container depots and dry ports.

Through the joint venture, the two entities will serve not only SEG Enera’s business needs but also those of other clients within the nation’s market, including industrial project logistics, oil and gas, e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Uzbekistan is a major producer of key exports, including oil, natural gas, gold, copper, cotton, food and other strategic commodities and products. ADL-Ulanish will also provide a range of digital solutions to boost service integration and efficiency, as well as expertise in food security and supply chains to support the creation of a food hub in Uzbekistan, AD Ports said.

“Further development of our logistics sector will create an exciting range of economic opportunities to support our nation’s growing role as a hub for trade between East Asia and Europe,” remarked Timofey Smirnov, CEO of SEG Enera.

“The launch of ADL-Ulanish provides us with a platform to extend our extensive portfolio of logistics services and expertise to the key market of Uzbekistan, which is located within a region that is primed for future growth. There is significant demand for freight forwarding and warehousing services in Uzbekistan, which has seen major economic expansion in the recent years, driven by important reforms and modernisation efforts,” said Farook Al Zeer, chairman of the Logistics Cluster at AD Ports Group.