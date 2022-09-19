AD Ports integrates economic zones under KEZAD brand

AD Ports has launched Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group as part of the plan to consolidate and grow its Economic Cities & Free Zones offering and bolster Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s leading industrial and manufacturing destination.

The move by the ports and logistics giant, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, follows the consolidation of Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and Specialised Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) into the newly formed group, which comprises 12 economic zones with a total area of 550 sq km, including 100 sq km designated as free zones.

The new group will be solely responsible for planning, developing, operating, regulating, and promoting combined assets under the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones portfolio, which makes up 55% of the UAE’s industrial area.

“KEZAD Group is now responsible for the largest integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub in the region and is the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones and workers residential cities in the United Arab Emirates,” stated Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmad, CEO of KEZAD.

KEZAD Group hosts more than 1,750 clients from 17 industrial and economic sectors and has been designed to offer greater opportunities for investors looking to streamline every segment of their supply chain. “Combining the portfolio’s assets, will drive higher investments and develop a stronger portfolio of products and services for businesses and investors at the local, regional, and international levels,” AD Ports said in a release.

The launch is expected to enable, among other things, expanded competitive choice of locations, greater pricing options, quality of infrastructure and ease of doing business. It also opens new opportunities to scale up adjacent businesses, such as KEZAD Communities and allows the group to explore investments in dedicated infrastructure for key industrial sectors such as enhanced gas networks for metal and other heavy industries and wholesale marketplaces for food and automotives.

“By providing a suite of favourable business solutions and economic zone benefits, KEZAD Group will provide an unmatched platform across strategic locations that drives growth across the region and beyond,” added Al Khadar.