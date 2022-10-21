AD Ports’ Safeen adds subsea service vessel

Safeen Group’s offshore division, part of AD Ports Group, has bolstered its subsea service portfolio with the acquisition 2014-built support vessel Safeen Surveyor for an undisclosed sum.

The vessel, formerly known as Nordic Prince is estimated to be worth around $33m, according to VesselsValue data.

Safeen said the ship will undergo an extensive conversion prior to commencing operations, including installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

The vessel has a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works.

“The acquisition of Safeen Surveyor is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world. We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair and maintenance, and the Safeen Surveyor has already performed admirably in these areas,” said Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group.