AD Ports to develop Angolan maritime infrastructure

Fast expanding AD Ports Group has entered into a framework agreement with Angola’s Ministry of Transport to begin collaboration on the development of maritime services and infrastructure across the country.

The Abu Dhabi group has also entered into a head of terms agreement to form a joint venture with state-owned logistics and transportation company UNICARGAS, which manages the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda, Angola’s busiest port.

The new joint venture, with majority ownership by AD Ports Group, will work to modernise, manage, and operate the multipurpose terminal.

Areas highlighted under the strategic framework agreement with the ministry for potential future joint investment and development include ferry and cabotage services, maritime passenger terminals, and logistics platforms, as well as a maritime academy in Angola. The framework agreement also covers plans to consider development of the Caio Deepwater Terminal at Cabinda Port, located in Angola’s oil-rich northwest region.

Angola is the sixth largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, with a GDP of $74bn. It offers 1,600 km of Atlantic Ocean coastline, with five major operational ports, located at Luanda, Cabinda, Lobito, Soyo, and Namibe.

Earlier this week AD Ports signed a strategic partnership agreement with Kazakh National Oil Company (KazMunayGas) and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry & Infrastructural Development for strategic cooperation in the development of a marine fleet and coastal infrastructure in the Caspian and Black seas.

