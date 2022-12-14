AfricaMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

AD Ports to develop giant $6bn port in Sudan

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 14, 2022
0 7 Less than a minute
ADPC

Sudan signed on Tuesday an initial $6bn deal led by United Arab Emirates’ AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment to build a huge new Red Sea port and economic zone.

The Abu Amama port will be built north of the existing key hub of Port Sudan.

Under a new heads of terms agreement with the Sudanese government AD Ports and Invictus Investment now have the rights to develop and operate all new ports in the country.

AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment recently launched a dry bulk shipping service to serve as the carrier for Invictus’ dry bulk trading business, which is a major transporter of commodities to and from the Sudanese market.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 14, 2022
0 7 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button