AD Ports to develop giant $6bn port in Sudan

Sudan signed on Tuesday an initial $6bn deal led by United Arab Emirates’ AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment to build a huge new Red Sea port and economic zone.

The Abu Amama port will be built north of the existing key hub of Port Sudan.

Under a new heads of terms agreement with the Sudanese government AD Ports and Invictus Investment now have the rights to develop and operate all new ports in the country.

AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment recently launched a dry bulk shipping service to serve as the carrier for Invictus’ dry bulk trading business, which is a major transporter of commodities to and from the Sudanese market.