Adani adds port in Puducherry

Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) has acquired Karaikal port in Puducherry bringing its portfolio to 14 ports across India.

It is the only major port between Chennai and Tuticorin, and its strategic location allows the port easy access to the industrial-rich hinterland of central Tamil Nadu. The port has a 14 m water draft and has land area of over 600 acres.

India’s largest port operator is increasingly looking overseas for further growth opportunities. Last year it signed with AD Ports Group from Abu Dhabi to explore strategic joint investments in Tanzania. In January this year it took on a concession at the Israeli port of Haifa.