Adani plans $1.4bn alternate gateway to Mumbai

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 17, 2021
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is trumpeting an alternative gateway to congested Mumbai.

The Gautam Adani-led company has just completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Dighi Port for INR705bn ($97m) in Mahrashtra and has committed to invest $1.37bn to develop it into an alternative gateway to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai.

Dighi Port, located on the banks of the Rajpuri Creek, 42 nautical miles from Mumbai Port and 170 km south of Mumbai by road, becomes the 12th port asset to join Adani’s growing list of facilities in the country.

