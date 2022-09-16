AsiaPorts and Logistics

Adani Ports enters Bengal

India’s largest port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is entering Bengal, having signed a concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Calcutta to take over and upgrade a berth at the Haldia Dock Complex. The 30-year concession is for a bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74m tonnes a year.

Adani Ports is also waiting to hear what will happen at the proposed port of Taipur, to the south of Haldia. The company was the top bidder for the port project back in March, but has yet to get confirmation the development is going ahead.

Adani Ports has concessions at 13 sites on both coasts of India and is increasingly looking overseas for further growth opportunities. Last month it signed with AD Ports Group from Abu Dhabi to explore strategic joint investments in Tanzania.

