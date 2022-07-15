AsiaMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

Adani wins right to operate Israel’s largest port

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 15, 2022
0 66 Less than a minute
Port of Haifa

India’s Adani Group along with local logistics group Gadot have sealed the winning $1.18bn bid to privatise the Israeli port of Haifa.

“The privatisation of the port of Haifa will increase competition at the ports and lower the cost of living,” finance minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Adani will have a majority 70% stake and Gadot will hold the remaining 30% in a concession that will last through to 2054.

Haifa is Israel’s largest port, handling around half of all the country’s freight. Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) also operates a terminal at the port.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 15, 2022
0 66 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button