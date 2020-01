Egyptian offshore driller ADES International has sealed a second contract extension with Saudi Aramco this month, the latest for 1979-built jackup rig Admarine 261 .

The extension is for one year, effective February 2020, and is at the same daily rate as the current contract.

Earlier this month, ADES secured a five-year renewal with Saudi Aramco for 1982-built jackup rig Admarine 262.