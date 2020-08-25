Administrators to sell unfinished Guiqin Shipping vessel

The administrators of bankrupt Qinzhou Guiqin Shipping, has listed an unfinished 6,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel for auction sale through online platform Taobao.

The unfinished vessel Sheng An Da 13, is currently docked at Jiangmen Nanyang Shipyard and construction of the vessel has been suspended.

The auction will start on September 20 and the starting price for the vessel in the auction is RMB6.95m ($1m).

Once a major shipping company in Guangxi province, Guiqin Shipping was declared bankrupt in 2015, and most of the company’s fleet have been sold by courts and administrators.

VesselsValue data show the company’s fleet is now left with one handy bulker Wan Da 9.