Adnavem gives shippers the greenest choice of moving goods around the world

January 15th, 2020 Containers, Environment, Europe, Tech 0 comments

Scandinavian online container booking platform Adnavem has a new feature on its site whereby shippers can now identify the greenest route for their cargoes.

By using different data sources and unique algorithms, Adnavem offers functionality that identifies the greenest routes, with the least environmental impact, enabling the transport buyer to make more conscious and sustainable choices.

“Having access to the greenest routes is something that many transport buyers have asked for. It’s very satisfying to be able to offer that along with our other services. Adnavem is easily integrated into most companies’ logistics processes and many companies are already enjoying the marketplace to search, book and manage their container freight online”, said Andreas Wramsmyr, CEO and founder of Adnavem.

The green calculations are based on individual ships’ previous environmental performance and activity such as GPS positioning, route, cargo mass and speed.

The calculation is based on the entire transportation chain door-to-door, including the combination of land-specific factors for land and rail transport.

