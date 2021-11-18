ADNOC and AD Ports to establish shipping facilities at TA’ZIZ chemicals hub

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and AD Ports have joined forces to develop a new port and logistics facility at TA’ZIZ, the chemicals production and industrial hub currently under development at Ruwais, United Arab Emirates.

The facility will be a part of the supply chain for feedstocks and will store and load final products for export. The partners said they will select an international operator to enter into a new joint venture and contribute to the development of the new port.

Three large-scale berths and associated infrastructure, in addition to loading and unloading facilities, will make up the foundation of the new port. The two liquid berths will measure 640 m in length, with the dry bulk berth measuring 320 m, which combined equals 10 football pitches. The development includes a tank farm with ten product tanks and one feedstock storage tank.

TA’ZIZ comprises three zones: an Industrial Chemicals Zone that will host chemicals production with seven world-scale projects in the design phase, a Light Industrial Zone that will convert the outputs of the Chemicals Zone into consumable products, and an Industrial Services Zone that will house companies that provide services required by the other zones.

Since launching in November 2020, contracts have been awarded for the initial front-end engineering and design for seven world-scale chemicals projects. Partnership announcements have been made for blue ammonia, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, and polyvinyl chloride. TAQA and ADNOC have also recently signed an agreement to develop a utilities facility for chemicals projects.

ADNOC L&S operates a fleet of over 240 owned and chartered vessels and has a 25-year exclusive agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi. AD Ports, the operator of Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, operates 11 ports and terminals.