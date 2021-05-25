ADNOC awards $744m Belbazem EPC contract to NPCC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)’s subsidiary Al Yasat has awarded a $744m contract to the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block, located 120 km northwest of Abu Dhabi city.

The scope of the award covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPC) activities for the offshore facilities required to enable full production capacity of 45,000 bpd of light crude with API gravity of around 35 degrees and 27m scfd of associated gas from Belbazem.

The project includes three offshore well head towers (WHTs), one in each of the block’s three fields, interconnecting sub-sea pipelines, and cables to Zirku Island, located around 60 km from Belbazem field. The scope also covers the development of greenfield facilities for water injection, produced water treatment, gas compression, and associated utilities as well as brownfield works for tie-in to existing facilities at Zirku Island.

Al Yasat’s concession areas cover two blocks; one offshore and one mixed onshore/offshore. The offshore block includes oil fields at Bu Haseer, Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, Umm Al Dholou, and Arzanah while the onshore/offshore block is located southwest of Abu Dhabi city.

Al Yasat is a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) with 60% and 40% stakes respectively. First oil is expected in 2023.