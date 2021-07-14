ADNOC awards $764m drilling contracts

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is awarding close to $764m in contracts to Schlumberger, ADNOC Drilling, and Halliburton for integrated rigless services across six of its artificial islands in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot (SARB) fields to support its production capacity expansion to 5 mmbpd by 2030.

Schlumberger’s share of the award is valued at $381.18m, ADNOC Drilling’s share is valued at $228.71m and Halliburton will receive $153.87m.

Over 80% of the total award value will flow back into the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) economy under ADNOC’s in-country value (ICV) program over the 5-year duration of the contracts.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream executive director, said: “These important awards for integrated rigless services will drive efficiencies of drilling and related services, and optimise costs in our offshore operations as we ramp up our drilling activities to increase our production capacity and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.”

The six artificial islands covered by the awards are Asseifiya, Ettouk, Al Ghallan, and Umm Al Anbar in the Upper Zakum field and Al Qatia and Bu Sikeen in the SARB field. ADNOC said that artificial islands provide significant cost and environmental benefits, particularly in shallow water, by enabling the use of lower-cost land-drilling rigs instead of higher-cost offshore jack-up drilling rigs.