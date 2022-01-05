ADNOC awards $946m Umm Shaif development contract to NPCC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $946m offshore contract to compatriot fabrication giant National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for the long-term development of its Umm Shaif oilfield.

The state-owned firm said the investment supports its oil production capacity plans of 5m bpd by 2030. ADNOC also noted that over 75% of the total award value will flow back into the UAE economy under its in-country value programme.

The scope of the award covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning activities required to maintain Umm Shaif’s 275,000 bpd crude oil production capacity, increase efficiencies and enhance the field’s long-term potential.

The EPC contract, which is due to be completed in 2025, comprises two packages for network expansion and new well-head towers. The first package includes modifications and extension of existing facilities with the installation of new subsea cables and pipelines for debottlenecking. The second package includes the design of three lean well-head towers with associated new pipelines. The contract incorporates the so-called fit for the future technology including rigless electrical submersible pumps (ESP) and other digital field technologies.

Umm Shaif was ADNOC’s first offshore oil discovery in 1958 and has been producing since 1962. It is located 150 km northwest of Abu Dhabi, in water depths of less than 20 m. The field is owned by ADNOC 60%, with Eni, China National Petroleum, China National Offshore Oil and TotalEnergies holding a combined 40% stake.