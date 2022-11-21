Middle EastOffshore

Adnoc Drilling expands further with $320m jackup trio

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 21, 2022
Adnoc Drilling

UAE-based Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has further expanded its portfolio of offshore jackup rigs, having snapped up three brand new premium units for $320m.

The acquisition is the fifth confirmed by the company in recent months, following deals for a total of six rigs struck between May and September this year.

Since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in October last year, Adnoc Drilling has expanded its fleet from 95 to 108 owned rigs by end-September this year.

“With the addition of these two premium jack-up rigs, the company will operate one of the largest fleets of offshore jack-up rigs in the world, with 30 rigs, and plans for further fleet growth in the short term,” Adnoc Drilling said in a release.

