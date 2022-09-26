Adnoc Drilling snaps up two jackup rigs in $140m deal

UAE-based Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has further expanded its fleet of offshore jackup rigs, having snapped up two more units for $140m.

The acquisition is the fourth confirmed by the company in recent months, following deals for a total of four rigs struck between May and August this year.

The duo will join the Adnoc Drilling fleet and commence operations by the end of 2022. No further details have been disclosed.



Since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in October last year, Adnoc Drilling has expanded its fleet from 96 to 105 owned rigs by end-July this year.

“With the addition of these two premium jack-up rigs, the company will own one of the largest operating fleets of offshore jack-up rigs in the world, with 32 rigs, and has plans for further fleet growth,” Adnoc Drilling said in a release.