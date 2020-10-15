ADNOC enters VLCC sector with acquisition of Hunter pair

UAE-based Adnoc Logistics and Services, the shipping unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has acquired two VLCCs from Norwegian owner Hunter Group, marking its entry into the VLCC tanker segment.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Seasure Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Adnoc acquired the 2019-built VLCC pair Hunter Laga and Hunter Saga for $84m each.

Following the sale, VLCC pureplay owner Hunter Group will be left with five vessels.

VesselsValue data shows Adnoc Logistics and Services owns six bulkers, three containerships, nine tankers, eight LNG carriers and one LPG carrier.