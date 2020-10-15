EuropeMiddle EastTankers

ADNOC enters VLCC sector with acquisition of Hunter pair

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 15, 2020
UAE-based Adnoc Logistics and Services, the shipping unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has acquired two VLCCs from Norwegian owner Hunter Group, marking its entry into the VLCC tanker segment.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Seasure Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Adnoc acquired the 2019-built VLCC pair Hunter Laga and Hunter Saga for $84m each.

Following the sale, VLCC pureplay owner Hunter Group will be left with five vessels.

VesselsValue data shows Adnoc Logistics and Services owns six bulkers, three containerships, nine tankers, eight LNG carriers and one LPG carrier.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

