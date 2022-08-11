ADNOC Logistics & Services clinches $1.17bn jackup barge contract 

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has secured a $1.17bn contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges.

The five-year contract, awarded by ADNOC Offshore, will see the barges deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields to provide rigless well intervention and pre-and post-drilling operations, as well as for topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities.

ADNOC said the contract, which also includes the hiring of manpower and equipment, will support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to 5 mmbpd by 2030.

ADNOC L&S announced a takeover of compatriot offshore support vessel owner and operator Zakher Marine International (ZMI) in July. The deal will add 24 jackup barges and 38 offshore support vessels from ZMI, and expand its fleet to more than 300 units.

Earlier this month, ADNOC Drilling won two contracts from ADNOC Offshore worth more than $3.4bn for the long-term hire of eight jackup offshore rigs.