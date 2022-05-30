GasMiddle East

ADNOC Logistics & Services signs for more LNG newbuilds

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 30, 2022
ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), is bolstering its LNG carrier fleet, as a repeat client at a Chinese yard.

Clarksons Research Services reports the Middle Eastern shipowner has declared options for two 175,000 cu m ships at Jiangnan Shipyard as well as signing for a further one firm, plus one option deal at the same yard, bringing the owner’s series at Jiangnan to six vessels. The units are due for delivery across 2025 and 2026. No price has been revealed for this latest contract.

Jiangnan Shipyard was previously commissioned by ADNOC L&S in 2020 to build five VLGCs for AW Shipping, ADNOC L&S’ joint venture with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.

