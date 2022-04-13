Adnoc L&S orders LNG carrier pair at Jiangnan

Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S), the shipping arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), has tapped China’s Jiangnan Shipyard to build a pair of 175,000 cu m LNG carriers for delivery in 2025. No price has been revealed for the newbuilds.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said, “The expansion and modernisation of our LNG fleet will be a key enabler of Adnoc L&S’ growth strategy.”

Jiangnan Shipyard was previously commissioned by Adnoc L&S in 2020 to build five VLGCs for AW Shipping, Adnoc L&S’ joint venture with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.