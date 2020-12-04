ADNOC orders VLCC trio at DSME

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won a KRW282bn ($257m) order to build three VLCCs for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

The vessels will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023 with the contract also coming with options for three more VLCCs.

The latest contract win brings DSME’s total orders for the year to $4.6bn, still 44% shy of its 2020 sales target.

ADNOC entered the VLCC sector in October when it acquired two VLCCs from Norwegian owner Hunter Group.