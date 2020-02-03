ADNOC trials biofuel on its OSVs

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has said it will trial biofuel on its ships.

“We’re studying with one of our subsidiary companies the usage of biofuel and how that can reduce fuel consumption to meet some of the targets for [the] Adnoc group of companies,” Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc Logistics and Services, told The National newspaper in an interview in the UAE over the weekend.

Biofuel sourced from Adnoc Distribution, the group’s fuel distribution arm, will be used on a number of offshore support vessels in Abu Dhabi on a trial basis this year.