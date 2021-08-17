ADNOC unit and Roll Group form heavylift alliance

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has formed a strategic partnership with the Netherlands-headquartered heavylift firm Roll Group to jointly implement heavy haulage solutions for both onshore and offshore projects.

The partners aim to act as a one-stop shop for all logistic requirements, offering end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full-scale installation for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts.

The agreement also strengthens the development of ADNOC L&S’ logistics base in Mussafah and Riash as Roll Group will set up a permanent base at ADNOC L&S’ Mussafah offshore supply base and relocate its self-propelled modular trailers (SPMTs) to ADNOC L&S’ Riash facility.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The partnership with Roll Group is an important step in the growth of our integrated logistics operations, particularly for heavy haulage. Heavy lift services are an integral part of any large EPC contract, and this combined capability allows us to deliver a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution, which also turns out to be more economical for the project.

“The UAE is currently making large investments in new downstream and industrial facilities and refurbishing existing plants. As part of our broad strategy across shipping, integrated logistics and marine services, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that can meet the transport and logistical needs of such large and critical oil and gas projects.”

ADNOC L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion program, to offer a broader service. It currently operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah and Mussafah and also operates the only marine passenger terminal within the ADNOC group, providing a wide range of diversified services to the offshore industry.

Within the UAE, Roll Group has previously undertaken the engineering, SPMT, and installation of modules for phase 1 of the IGDE II project in Das Island and is also contracted to execute phase 2 of the IGDE II project. Following the shifting of Roll Group’s base to ADNOC L&S’ base in Mussafah and Riash, the companies will look for opportunities to expand their equipment and fleet to cater to current and future projects in the region.