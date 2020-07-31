GasGreater ChinaMiddle EastShipyards

Adnoc Wanhua joint venture orders VLGC trio at Jiangnan Shipyard

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 31, 2020
0 17 Less than a minute

AW Shipping, a shipping joint venture set up by UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and China’s Wanhua Chemical, has placed an order at Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of three 86,000 cu m very large gas carriers (VLGC).

Adnoc and Wanhua entered into an agreement worth $12bn in July last year to form a shipping joint venture in the LPG sector.

The jv, which aims at exploring and developing new downstream opportunities in the two countries, builds on a 10-year LPG supply contract.

The three newbuildings are scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarter of 2022, and will be deployed for LPG shipping operations between the two countries.

Jiangnan Shipyard has delivered a total of six VLGCs so far this year and it has another seven VLGCs under construction.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close