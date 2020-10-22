EuropeTankers

ADS Crude Carriers clears out fleet

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 22, 2020
Olso-listed VLCC pure-play company ADS Crude Carriers has cleared out its fleet after announcing the sale of its last vessel.

The company has announced the sale of the 2002-built VLCC ADS Page for a price of $25.5m, significantly higher than the $24.37m market value according to VesselsValue

The vessel will be delivered to new owners in November, and this latest follows the company selling ADS Serenade earlier this month and ADS Stratus in September.

ADS Crude Carriers was established in 2018 and is headed by OSM founder Bjørn Tore Larsen.

