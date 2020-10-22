ADS Crude Carriers clears out fleet

Olso-listed VLCC pure-play company ADS Crude Carriers has cleared out its fleet after announcing the sale of its last vessel.

The company has announced the sale of the 2002-built VLCC ADS Page for a price of $25.5m, significantly higher than the $24.37m market value according to VesselsValue.

The vessel will be delivered to new owners in November, and this latest follows the company selling ADS Serenade earlier this month and ADS Stratus in September.

ADS Crude Carriers was established in 2018 and is headed by OSM founder Bjørn Tore Larsen.