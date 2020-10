ADS Crude Carriers down to last vessel after VLCC sale

Oslo-listed ADS Crude Carriers has entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell its 2002-built VLCC ADS Serenade .

The Japanese-built vessel was sold for a price of $25.5m and it will be delivered to the new owners before the end of October.

The company sold another VLCC ADS Stratus last month for the same price.

Following the sale, the company’s fleet is left with only one VLCC.

ADS Crude Carriers was established in 2018 and is headed by OSM founder Bjørn Tore Larsen.