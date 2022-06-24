ADS Maritime moves into the shuttle tanker sector

Terje Bodin Larsen-led ADS Maritime Holding has acquired stakes in four AET shuttle tankers operating in the North Sea under contract with Equinor.

ADS Maritime has bought a 5 % shareholding from ADS Shipping in AET Sea Shuttle and AET Sea Shuttle II, the owners of four modern shuttle tankers. The majority partner in the owning companies will remain major Malaysian tanker owner AET, part of the MISC/Petronas Group. The vessels are operated by OSM Maritime.

Fast expanding investment vehicle ADS Maritime has also recently taken positions within the VLCC and MR segments.