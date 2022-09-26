ADS Maritime takes stake in MR pair

Terje Bodin Larsen-led ADS Maritime Holding has continued its comeback by buying into two MR tankers.

The Oslo-listed company said it had acquired a 10% stake in Swiftbulk-owned Swift Omaha and United Arab Chemical Carriers (UACC)-owned UOG Sparta and will act as a disponent owner with primary responsibility for following up the owning companies’ activities related to the vessels.

The 2010-built Swift Omaha will deliver in late October 2022 and renamed UOG Oslo. ADS said discussions are underway to employ the vessel on a two-year charter, while the UOG Sparta, which will be delivered in the Pacific, will be traded in the spot market.

ADS made its return earlier this year and has since invested in VLCC, MR and shuttle tanker segments. The resurrected Norwegian owner was also in talks to buy into three LR2/aframax tankers, but the deal fell through after the seller pulled out.